Jack Bateson finally gets his chance to break through against Michael Conlan in Friday's featherweight fight in Dublin

Jack Bateson would be forgiven for comparing Michael Conlan's career bitterly with his own.

Conlan was an outstanding amateur, a two-time Olympian and a World Championship gold medallist. He turned professional to great fanfare at the Madison Square Garden Theater. He has had title opportunities against Leigh Wood and Luis Alberto Lopez, although was defeated in them both.

A few months after Conlan made his pro debut in New York, Bateson had his. Even though Bateson had been a top international amateur himself, he began his professional career at a banqueting suite in Elland Road. He has operated largely on the small-hall circuit, despite winning multiple national titles as an amateur and a European Championship medal.

It feels unfair. "It does. I do feel a bit hard done by," Bateson told Sky Sports. "I've never really had the opportunity. Never got signed by a big promoter. You see people turning over with maybe one national title and they get signed up and they're on TV!"

Bateson goes into his WBC international featherweight title fight with Conlan in Dublin on Friday with a point to prove. "I've got to make the most of it," the Englishman said. "I've had a stop-and-start pro career, not much has been happening and this is my opportunity.

"He's the one that's so well known, we're fighting in his backyard. He is a big name in boxing. I think a lot of people will write me off."

Image: Luis Alberto Lopez beat Conlan in a fight for the IBF world title

He thinks he could usher Conlan into retirement. "I'm the fresher fighter and I think this is a very winnable fight for myself," Bateson said.

"I don't think I've had the same opportunities that he's had in his career. I think he's been given a lot of brilliant opportunities, which not everyone has had and maybe they deserve.

"If he does lose again he could retire. I think it's true. He was on the brink, another loss would almost cement that for him.

"It can make him dangerous, but it can also be a lot of pressure."

Image: Bateson has had to work his way up on the small-hall circuit

He warns Conlan against underestimating him. "I do believe I can hurt him," Bateson said. "I think he will get a shock on the night when he realises I'm not this pitter-patter amateur which he probably remembers back in the day."

Bateson wants to inherit Josh Warrington's mantle as a Yorkshire boxing star. "My career just hasn't taken off, but hopefully this is the fight to really propel my career. I've already got a massive supportbase from the city of Leeds," he said.

"Beating Mick would just elevate it ridiculously. Not just in Leeds but probably around the world.

"I think he's a brilliant fighter, I think what he's achieved is class but I wouldn't be taking this fight if I didn't think I could beat him."