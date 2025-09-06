Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley set heavyweight clash for October 25 at London's O2 Arena

Joseph Parker will meet Fabio Wardley at London's O2 Arena on October 25.

Wardley, the WBA Interim titlist at heavyweight, came through a difficult bout with Justis Huni last time out, seizing a victory with a 10th-round knockout.

The only blemish on his unbeaten record is a 12-round draw with Frazer Clarke in their memorable British heavyweight title fight last year. Wardley settled the score with a first-round knockout in their October rematch.

The Ipswich boxer has secured 18 of his 19 victories inside the distance and will take another step up in class against Parker, who has 36 wins and three defeats, with the winner firmly in contention for a world title fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joseph Parker has challenged the undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk to face him next month with his unique rendition of 'Take on Me'. Footage courtesy of IG: @kerryrusselltv

Parker is a former world champion who has boxed Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora over the course of his long career. The New Zealander picked up good recent wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang.

He was due to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight world championship in February, but after Dubois pulled out two days before the fight due to illness, Parker knocked out short-notice replacement Martin Bakole.

The affable New Zealander, who holds the WBO interim title, had been named as the mandatory challenger for undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

But Usyk requested an extension to negotiations due to an injury, and with terms yet to be agreed and Usyk not expected to box again this year, Parker has turned his attention to a fight against Wardley.