Joseph Parker's team question Oleksandr Usyk's desire to defend undisputed championship against him

Joseph Parker's team have questioned whether Oleksandr Usyk will fulfil his mandatory obligation to fight the New Zealander.

Usyk holds all four of the major heavyweight titles. He is due to make a mandatory defence of the WBO belt next, but the organisation has granted Usyk a 90-day extension on medical grounds for those negotiations.

The WBO has ruled that he must box their mandatory challenger, currently Joseph Parker, next.

Parker's team were hoping to snare the Usyk fight sooner. The New Zealander's promoter, David Higgins told Sky Sports: "We don't control rulings like that. We have to be philosophical. The main thing is to keep fighting and keep winning and you're right at the top."

Parker is risking his mandatory position in an October 25 bout with Fabio Wardley. The WBO order means that if Usyk is to hold on to that world title, he must box the Parker-Wardley victor.

"It's pleasing that they've said Usyk must fight the winner. It's gratifying because a lot of hard work has gone into getting this position," Higgins said.

But he added: "I don't know [if Usyk will want to fight the winner]. There's been so little communication from the [Usyk] camp or engagement. It's hard to say.

"If I had to bet my house on it, I would say he probably won't want to [fight Parker]. There has been no correspondence suggesting that they want to make the fight."

But Parker has to focus on Wardley anyway.

"Fabio has got a cult following and he's built an unbeaten record over eight years, never been beaten," Higgins said.

"He's a fighter that can knock anyone out, he's got a big punch, so Joseph has got to be on form and fight at his best. He should come through but Fabio could knock anyone out.

"It's an interesting fight, it's an exciting fight. It's a great way to keep in form while we wait for the title."