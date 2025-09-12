Canelo vs Crawford: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Terence Crawford both weighed in at 167.5lbs for Saturday's Las Vegas fight

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Terence Crawford both appeared in peak condition ahead of a battle between two elite champions in Las Vegas.

'Canelo' and Crawford have conquered a series of weight divisions on the path to their fight for the undisputed super-middleweight titles at Allegiant Stadium, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Crawford is making a sizeable step up from super-welterweight but both fighters could not be split on the scales, weighing in at 167.5lbs, inside the 168lb limit for the bout.

Image: Terence Crawford has stepped up two weight divisions to face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

All 41 of Crawford's fights have ended in victory, while Canelo has 63 wins, two draws and a pair of losses, which came against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol.

Both men were fully aware of the magnitude of the fight when they spoke at Thursday's press conference.

"This fight for me is big," Alvarez said. "It's one of the biggest fights of my career for sure."

Crawford added: "This is a massive fight. It's talked about all over the world right now."

Image: Canelo and Crawford are recognised as two of the most accomplished champions

Khan surprised by Canelo's 'fast hands'

Amir Khan is fully aware of the threat posed by the two multi-weight champions, having suffered stoppage losses in his fights against them, but is edging towards Crawford to pull off a momentous triumph.

"I've always said both fighters are great, they're both great at what they do," Khan told Sky Sports News.

"When I fought Canelo he was easier to hit, he had slow feet but fast hands. I never expected him to have the fast hands he had. He has a lot of power. That's one thing Crawford has to worry about. The size and the power.

"I saw a picture of Crawford where he was weighing around 180lbs. He looked strong, looked big and I think he holds the weight well. He's another fighter that's very strong, very powerful.

"I do lean more towards Crawford in this fight because he's the fresher fighter. He hasn't been in too many wars, like Canelo's been in.

"But look, this is top level boxing so I don't know who's going to win but I do lean more towards Crawford."