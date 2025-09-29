Moses Itauma rejects IBF final eliminator that would have earned a fight against Oleksandr Usyk

Moses Itauma has rejected an IBF final eliminator fight against Frank Sanchez that would have led to a world title challenge against Oleksandr Usyk.

The unbeaten 20-year-old heavyweight was next in line to take the bout for a shot at undisputed champion Usyk after Efe Ajagba turned down the fight against Cuban Sanchez.

But Itauma, who is also the WBO No 1-ranked contender, has decided to take a different route to a world title fight after extending his explosive 13-fight record with a whirlwind stoppage of Dillian Whyte in August.

Image: Itauma has racked up 13 victories, including 11 stoppage wins

In a statement last week, the IBF confirmed Itauma had been considering the Sanchez fight.

"We are waiting to hear back on availability for Moses Itauma. If he confirms he is available then he and Frank Sanchez would be ordered to negotiate. They would have 15 days from the order," the statement read.

American Richard Torrez Jr, who is ranked just behind Itauma, has now been offered the Sanchez fight, with the winner becoming mandatory challenger for the IBF belt which is held by Usyk.

Torrez is yet to agree terms for the bout with Sanchez, who has already accepted the latest change of opponent.

Image: Cuban Frank Sanchez was a potential opponent for Moses Itauma

Sanchez holds a record of 25 wins, with just one defeat while hampered by a knee injury, and is trained by Eddy Reynoso, who also works with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

His co-manager Mike Borao told Sky Sports: "Boxers are not lining up to fight a healthy Frank Sanchez.

"Frank previously easily outboxed Efe Ajagba, so I understand why he passed. Moses is a superstar prospect, but likely a bit too green for Frank.

"Torrez is explosive and would make for an entertaining fight.

"Frank notified the IBF he is available. No matter the opponent, Frank is determined and will become IBF mandatory challenger."

Usyk had firstly been ordered to make a WBO title defence against Joseph Parker, but Usyk was granted an extension to negotiations for that bout due to an injury, and Parker will instead face Britain's Fabio Wardley at The O2 on October 25.

Usyk 'considering new opportunities'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barry Jones discusses who heavyweight prodigy Moses Itauma could fight next following his first round knockout of Dillian Whyte

A statement from Sergey Lapin, the CEO of Ready to Fight, Usyk's promotional company, read: "Oleksandr has earned the time to recover. And after that, fans will see him back in the ring - ready for new great fights.

"Right now, our team is considering new opportunities and an exciting location to stage another fight for the undisputed world championship.

"In the meantime, we wish good luck to Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley - may the best man win."