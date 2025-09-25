Oleksandr Usyk could be serious about mixed martial arts bout with Jake Paul: 'I'll be waiting for you in the cage'

Oleksandr Usyk could be serious about swapping his boxing gloves for MMA mitts and fighting social media star Jake Paul in a mixed martial arts contest.

Usyk addressed Paul on X, writing: "Soon, I'll close the book on boxing, and after that, I'll be waiting for you in the cage. Let's see if you've got the [bravery for it] or just a hunger for hype."

In July Usyk won a rematch with Britain's Daniel Dubois to become boxing's undisputed heavyweight world champion for a second time.

After that knockout victory at Wembley Stadium, Usyk actually faced off with Paul in the ring.

Their teams have held discussions about a crossover MMA clash.

Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of the MVP promotional company with Paul, previously revealed to Sky Sports: "We've had a couple of conversations, all very positive, and it just depends on how the timing lines up. I think the opportunity is there.

"Jake is crazy enough to do it for sure, Usyk's side seem very interested in it. So it's just about lining up the timing and I think eventually it's something that will happen.

"Paul vs Usyk in MMA, that's going to be a cross-cultural moment that the world will pay attention to. So we're always interested in those opportunities."

But Usyk, who has been undisputed at cruiserweight and heavyweight and has beaten both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury twice, would look to close out his boxing career first.

If he is to remain undisputed, he must box the winner of the Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley fight in a mandatory defence of the WBO belt.

In an indication that Usyk is willing to fight the Parker-Wardley victor next, and not give up one of the four world titles he holds, Sergey Lapin, the CEO of Ready to Fight, Usyk's promotional company, said: "Oleksandr has earned the time to recover. And after that, fans will see him back in the ring - ready for new great fights.

"Right now, our team is considering new opportunities and an exciting location to stage another fight for the undisputed world championship.

"In the meantime, we wish good luck to Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley - may the best man win."