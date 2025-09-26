Ricky Hatton's funeral to take place on October 10 at Manchester Cathedral

Ricky Hatton's funeral will take place on Friday October 10 at Manchester Cathedral; the 46-year-old former world welterweight champion was found dead at his home in Hyde on Sunday September 14; Greater Manchester Police said there were no suspicious circumstances

Ricky Hatton's funeral will take place on Friday October 10 at Manchester Cathedral.

The 46-year-old former world welterweight champion was found dead at his home in Hyde on Sunday September 14.

Entry to the service, which begins at 12 noon and will be held four days after what would have been Hatton's 47th birthday, is by invitation only.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to pay their respects as the funeral cortege makes its way to the cathedral.

Funeral directors Frank Massey and Son Ltd, which posted details on Facebook, said a route will be published "soon".

Tributes have poured in for Hatton from across the sporting world since news of his death was announced.

Greater Manchester Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Hatton won the IBF world welterweight title in his home city of Manchester in June 2005 with victory over Kostya Tszyu. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the United States.

His down-to-earth demeanour endeared him to fans across the world, and he was open about the mental health issues he endured upon his retirement from the ring.

Hatton 'was not alone in life' - family offer insight into his final days

Hatton's family revealed that he was "excited for the future" and was "not alone in life" in the days before his death.

In a statement, his family expressed their shock and said Hatton was in a good place.

"We are all distraught at the events of recent days," the statement read. "To all our knowledge, despite his well-documented struggles, Richard was in a good place.

"He was excited for the future; his bag was packed ready to go to Dubai to promote a comeback fight and he was planning a celebration in Dubai of which his beloved girls Millie and Fearne were to be the centre of.

"He was excited that they would see him fight for the first time in person. He was a doting grandfather and loved spending time with Campbell and Lydia. Richard planned to spend more time in Tenerife."

Hatton, who has openly spoken about battling with depression, had been scheduled to fight Eisa Al Dah in Dubai on December 2.

He was victorious in 45 of his 48 professional fights across an incredible 15-year career.

"The outpouring of grief and love from the nation and worldwide shows how much Richard was loved," the family statement continued.

"It will, in time, be something that gives us all some comfort and pride."

Hatton's son Campbell also took to social media to honour his late father, saying "Heartbroken isn't the word".

"Everybody has always said I was your double - never a truer word said. Looked up to you in every aspect of life," he added.

"Can't explain how much I'm going to miss the laughs we had and all the good times, which I will remember forever. Just can't believe we won't have any more. Love you, Dad."