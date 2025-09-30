Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury is 'the fight boxing deserves' - but will it get it?

Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury is the fight boxing deserves, says the coach who's trained both.

Ben Davison trained Fury for a sequence of fights from his 2018 comeback that encompassed Fury's first clash with Deontay Wilder and has more recently taken charge of Anthony Joshua's corner.

While he might have ties to both fighters, he believes it's a contest that still should happen.

"I think it's the fight that would jump to everybody's mind. That's the fight that everybody wants to see," Davison told Sky Sports.

"I think it's the fight that boxing deserves, the fans deserve. People supported the pair of them for years and years and years and sat there in the pub spending their money not just going to the fights but debating with friends, arguing with friends about who would win.

"The fans deserve it."

The two have been on a collision course, without ever actually colliding, for virtually a decade. Fury was the first of the pair to become a world champion, when he dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Joshua followed him to world honours a year later, but by then Fury had dropped out of the sport. He returned and fought his way back to a title, after Joshua had unified the three other heavyweight championship belts.

Yet they could not agree a monumental undisputed fight, that would have pitted two long-term rivals, who both happened to be British, against one another for the greatest prize in sport.

Both would subsequently drop from that level. Joshua lost his belts to Oleksandr Usyk and a bid to become a three-time heavyweight world champion ended in a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois.

Fury's two bouts with current undisputed champion Usyk both ended in exciting points defeats. He retired at the start of this year.

But there are hopes that Fury can be tempted back to boxing and offered the Joshua fight, a final showdown that Joshua has publicly called for.

It won't be the fight it could have been, especially if it had taken place in, say, 2021. But it remains all-British heavyweight rivalry that is still waiting for a conclusion.

'Will they, won't they' as ever remains the question and there are no guarantees that it will take place. Both have to return to boxing and both would be expected to take a tune-up bout first. Obstacles, as has been the case throughout their respective careers, remain.

"It would be a shame if they both come back and fight and don't fight each other," Davison said.

But he pointed out: "One's retired. [Fury, even before Usyk] has probably earned enough money where he doesn't need to box. It's just whether he's got that bug, whether he's got that urge. But to be honest with you he seems quite content at the minute.

"Nobody can tell somebody they can't retire or anything like that. If that's the case, fair play. It's a shame if they do come back and box and it's not each other.

"[Joshua,] if he wants to have a tune up before going into a bigger fight, he's earned the right to do that. He's got the capabilities to do that. If he wanted to walk into a world title fight, there's a chance he'd probably be able to do that.

"So I suppose we'll see."