Fabio Wardley vs Moses Itauma heavyweight fight? 'We both need to grab our world titles first'

Fabio Wardley can see a future showdown with Moses Itauma taking place, but only once they have both reached world level.

Itauma, still only 20 years old, is one of the most exciting prospects in the heavyweight division.

Wardley, the unbeaten WBA interim titlist, is fighting former world champion Joseph Parker later this month.

Itauma and Wardley do share a connection with trainer Ben Davison, who works with both. But Wardley believes a fight with Itauma could be negotiated.

"Who knows how the future's going to go? Right now me and Moses, we're both on our own courses," Wardley told Sky Sports News.

"We both need to grab our world titles first, before we're able to have some conversations maybe about crossing swords ourselves.

"But there's enough out there right now for the pair of us to have a go at and just occupy ourselves with before we need to start having a serious think about us maybe getting in the ring at the same time."

The winner of Wardley's fight with Parker will be the mandatory challenger for the WBO world championship that Oleksandr Usyk holds. Usyk will have to fight the Wardley-Parker victor next if he is to retain his undisputed status.

"That's a huge motivator," Wardley said. "I'm trying to not get too distracted by that.

"Obviously that is the dream, that is everything - to fight for a world title. So we've got to tick off October 25 first and get that out the way. But then it's seriously on to the big leagues."

Parker is though a formidable opponent. Recent wins over Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole have marked him out as probably the division's most in-form fighter, after Usyk himself.

"It's the biggest test so far and Joseph Parker's a great opponent," Wardley said. "Whether or not it's the right time, it's an irrelevant question. The opportunity's in front of me.

"I asked for it. I asked Frank [Warren, his promoter] to make the big fights, to make the big ones happen. He's pulled out probably the second biggest fight there is out there for me and delivered. It's my turn to turn up on the night and do what I do best."

Wardley added of Parker: "Credit to him for not wanting to just sit there and wait [for Usyk] and wanting to grab his opportunity and go and get it. He might be a little bit miffed that he's having to try and get through another war just to fight his way to another title shot."

But for all of his opponent's qualities, Wardley thinks he can knock Parker out. "If I catch you clean, if I catch you right, the way me and the team have drilled, I can get anyone in this division out of there," Wardley said.

"He goes down and gets up. Maybe in this fight I'm going to have to pull it out the bag a couple of times in a row.

"But one way or another I do see myself getting him out of there."