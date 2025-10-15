Moses Itauma to fight Kubrat Pulev for WBA belt as 20-year-old targets version of world heavyweight title in 14th bout
Wednesday 15 October 2025 12:44, UK
Moses Itauma will fight for a WBA heavyweight belt after being ordered to challenge Kubrat Pulev.
The unbeaten 20-year-old British challenger is targeting a version of the world title in just his 14th bout following his first-round knockout of Dillian Whyte in August.
Pulev was initially ordered to make a WBA title defence against Michael Hunter, but they did not agree terms for the bout, and the Bulgarian must now face WBA No 1-ranked contender Itauma.
Undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk holds the WBA 'super' title, while Pulev claimed the WBA 'regular' belt after a points victory over Mahmoud Charr last December.
Pulev's previous world title fight was in 2020, ending in a ninth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.
Itauma had been offered an IBF final eliminator against Cuban Frank Sanchez, with the winner earning a shot at Usyk's IBF belt, but he has turned his attention to a WBA belt.
Pulev and Itauma will now have 30 days to negotiate details of the bout and if no agreement is reached then the WBA will order a purse bid.