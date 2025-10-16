Mikaela Mayer aims to finally face Lauren Price in an undisputed world welterweight title fight in February

Mikaela Mayer insists she "cannot be beat" in this month's world title fight against Mary Spencer which she hopes to follow with a showdown with Lauren Price next year.

American Mayer has stepped up a division to challenge Canada's WBA super-welterweight champion Spencer in Montreal on October 30.

Mayer remains eager to finally share the ring with Britain's unified world champion Price, although she will firstly attempt to become a three-weight world champion by defeating Spencer.

Image: Mayer can become a three-weight world champion when she faces Mary Spencer

"I'm older than I've ever been but training harder than I've ever trained," 35-year-old Mayer told Sky Sports.

"I just feel like I cannot be beat right now. There's just no way. There's just no way that Mary Spencer is doing the type of work I'm doing and consistently.

"I mean she's announced going into camp. But I've been in camp.

"I wanted to fight a name or a champion and Mary Spencer had a name back in the day, but not a lot of people know her as a pro now.

"When Claressa [Shields] beat her in the amateurs, that was a big deal because she was that girl. But she's a champion, she's a belt, so for me that's what inspired me [to fight her]."

While she respected Spencer's amateur and professional records, Mayer's plan is clear - to get through Spencer and then go back down to challenge Price.

In March we saw two historic bouts in women's boxing, first Price defeated Natasha Jonas to become WBC, IBF and WBA champion, followed weeks later by Mayer successfully defending her WBO title against Sandy Ryan - perfectly setting up an undisputed world title fight between the two victors.

The Price fight is yet to materialise for Mayer, who hopes it can be organised for early 2026 and would favour a neutral location, rather than her opponent's home country.

"Hopefully we'll both be ready for another fight at least by February, but I don't know about going to Wales," Mayer said.

"Ideally that's not what I'd want to do but if they come up with the right number, I could be persuaded.

"I would prefer a more neutral ground, even if it is in the UK somewhere. I just think that at the end of the day, I'm going to do what I have to do.

"I've never been afraid to cross the pond and go to enemy territory. I'm doing it again for this fight [with Spencer].

"But just using the experience that I have in my business mind, I want to make sure that I fight for the best deal for myself and don't put myself in a position that could leave me vulnerable."

In her 23-fight career, Mayer has suffered just two losses, both of which came while fighting in Britain, where she has fought four times.

"I haven't had the best luck over in the UK, but it hasn't really deterred me from wanting to fight there," added Mayer.

"I still love the fans over there, I love the people. I think I have always had a great time over there and I think that they appreciate me and my fighting style as well."

Having been a unified world champion down at super-featherweight, Mayer wants to collect all the world titles at welterweight and then aim to dominate other divisions.

"It takes a long time to get to this level in your career, but then once you do it, opportunities like this happen," she said.

"So, especially women's boxing, where girls are going everywhere to make the big fight, it's very possible for me to have taken my entire pro career to go undisputed and then boom, boom, do it multiple times back-to-back.

"And that's ideally how I'd like to finish my career."