Derek Chisora could face Zhilei Zhang in farewell fight as Chinese heavyweight has accepted terms for December clash

Zhilei Zhang is awaiting a final decision on a potential fight against Derek Chisora.

The Chinese heavyweight has accepted terms in principle for the Chisora fight, which is expected to be scheduled on December 13, and Zhang hopes to receive a decisive update this week.

Chisora has been considering options for his 50th professional bout, billed as a farewell fight, and 'Big Bang' Zhang has welcomed a battle against the 41-year-old Brit.

Last week Chisora teased three other opponents on social media, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte and lastly Jarrell Miller, who had been scheduled to face him in February before being replaced by Otto Wallin.

Zhang displayed his power in a pair of knockout wins over Joe Joyce, while he also delivered a destructive stoppage of Deontay Wilder, before his world title pursuit was stalled by a surprise stoppage loss to Agit Kabayel in February.

Chisora rejuvenated his career with four victories in his last five fights, including impressive wins over rival contenders Joyce and Wallin.

His last fight, a points win over Wallin, had been billed as an IBF eliminator but Chisora has been unable to land a title shot, and Daniel Dubois is now set to face Frank Sanchez in a bout to decide an IBF mandatory challenger.

But an explosive encounter with Zhang would provide a fan-friendly fight as Chisora plans the closing chapter of his eventful career.