Derek Chisora in talks to fight Jarrell Miller next as he eyes 50th professional fight

Derek Chisora is in talks to fight Jarrell Miller next.

Chisora, coming close to bringing his professional career to an end, will be having his 50th fight. He's expected to box next on December 13.

With Zhilei Zhang having been considered as a potential opponent, negotiations are underway for Chisora to take on America's 'Big Baby' Miller in that next fight.

The controversial American was due to box Fabio Wardley earlier this year but withdrew to an injury.

Andy Scott and Gary Logan debate who Anthony Joshua should fight next, with Derek Chisora and Joe Joyce mentioned as possible opponents.

Miller has also previously been linked to a Chisora fight but it fell through.

He came to prominence when his 2019 world title fight with Anthony Joshua collapsed after Miller failed a drug test. He turned to boxing in 2022 and the following year lost to Daniel Dubois when he was ground down and stopped in their 10th and last round.

He last boxed in 2024 when he drew with former world champion Andy Ruiz.

Barry Jones discusses who heavyweight prodigy Moses Itauma could fight next following his first round knockout of Dillian Whyte.

Chisora has rejuvenated his career with four victories in his last five fights, including impressive wins over rival contenders Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin.

His last fight, a points win over Wallin, had been billed as an IBF eliminator but Chisora has been unable to land a title shot, and Dubois is now set to face Frank Sanchez in a bout to decide an IBF mandatory challenger.