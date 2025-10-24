Joseph Parker outweighs Fabio Wardley by nearly 20lbs | 'His experience won't save him from my punch-power'

Joseph Parker outweighed Fabio Wardley by almost 20lbs when the heavyweights took to the scales ahead of Saturday's clash at the O2 Arena.

Parker at 262.4lbs was visibly bulkier than Wardley, who scaled 242.7lbs at the weigh-in at Smithfield Market in London.

It is the second-heaviest Parker has weighed in his professional career. He was just over 245lbs for key wins over both Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang but built up to 267lbs for his knockout victory over Martin Bakole in February and has maintained that size for this fight.

While Wardley might be lighter than his opponent, he is still known to be a heavy hitter.

"His experience won't save him from my punch power," Wardley told Sky Sports News. "Ultimately that experience doesn't make him stronger, faster, quicker in the ring, nothing like that.

"It doesn't add anything to his game in that sense and I'm young, I'm fresh, I punch very hard so there's a lot of things he's going to have to be wary about."

Parker and Wardley are fighting to decide the next mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

If Usyk is to retain the WBO title, he must box the Parker-Wardley winner next.

For Ipswich's Wardley it's a major step up. Parker is a former world champion who has been working his way back to the pinnacle of the division in fine form.

This contest is the gateway to world title competition.

"This one's huge, this is everything. This is everything I've been building to for the last 20 fights of my career. It's obviously a shot at a world title, it's not on the line just yet but this is the one that leads to the big one. So this is everything to me, this is my world title before a world title," Wardley said.

"Look, he's proven at this level, he's done it all, he's been a world champion before so he's levels up there at the moment, but this is exactly why I picked him because he's second, maybe third-best heavyweight in the world so I picked his name out.

"I wanted him because there's no better kind of scalp to have on my record - [a] name to tick off, cross off the list and really announce myself into that top end of the division."

Last year Wardley fought Frazer Clarke to a brutal draw in their first British title fight. He then won the rematch with a stunning first-round knockout.

In his most recent bout, Wardley was under pressure against Justis Huni but managed to uncork a knockout punch in their 10th round.

"I've kind of built for a rod for my own back in that sense that a knockout is always expected, but we're two heavyweights, two guys who are not shy, we want to get stuck in so I think one way or another something's coming," Wardley said.

A different puzzle for Usyk?

Wardley believes that power of his can carry him to a shot at world champion Usyk.

Image: Fabio Wardley believes he'll be a 'different puzzle' for Oleksandr Usyk.

"This is heavyweight boxing, it takes one punch to change a fight, to turn things on their head and I think everyone else that's gone against Usyk, they've all been fantastic fighters, but they come from a different background to me in terms of very conventional boxing and doing things in a certain way," Wardley said.

"I think with me, my unpredictability in the ring does lend a space to somewhere that he may have not seen or come across ever yet, so I'm a different puzzle that he'll have to try and figure out."