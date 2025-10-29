Manny Pacquiao hints at possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather 10 years after first blockbuster meeting

Manny Pacquiao has hinted a rematch of his blockbuster bout with Floyd Mayweather could be on the cards next year.

The two boxing legends fought in a superstar bout in May 2015 for the unified world welterweight title, where Mayweather took the win by unanimous decision.

Both fighters had previously retired from the sport but yet seem to be unable to stay away from the ring with Mayweather competing in exhibitions and Pacquiao returning to professional boxing in July this year.

Image: Floyd Mayweather Jr. won his title fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and soon retired in 2017 before returning for exhibition fights

"Right now we have a lot of negotiations about my next fight - there's a possible rematch with Floyd Mayweather," Pacquiao said.

"There's a lot of ongoing negotiations right now, so it's hard to plan what fight I'm going to post. I'm waiting for the final negotiation.

"I'd love to have another fight, a rematch with Floyd Mayweather. So I hope that in the negotiations, we can understand each other and we can negotiate well."

A world champion in eight divisions from flyweight to super welterweight, Pacquiao was enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June.

A month later, he emerged from retirement and fell just short of regaining a title at the age of 46, with Mario Barrios retaining the WBC welterweight championship by majority draw.

Image: Manny Pacquiao fought Mario Barrios in a welterweight title boxing match in July 2025, after initially retiring in 2021

Pacquiao initially retired in 2021 with a record of 62-8-2 with 39 KOs, fighting in some of the biggest blockbusters of the 2000s. He said he'd always sought the toughest opponents so he could continuing testing himself.

The Filipino boxer also served his country as a senator from 2016-22.

Pacquiao lost to Mayweather in 2015 in a bout that had been billed as the "fight of century," but he later disclosed he'd been hampered by a shoulder injury.

In the meantime, he'll be focusing on his son, Jimuel Pacquiao, who will make his pro debut against American Brendan Lally on November 29 in California.

"I'm excited, but I'm worried about my son," the former senator said. "He started late, but that is his passion, so I will support him. I'm praying for him for a safe fight."