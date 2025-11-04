Kell Brook on coming out of retirement to box in 2026: 'It could be the end...or could it?'
Kell Brook will come out of retirement to box next year; The former world champion doesn't rule out prolonging his comeback; He has dedicated this next event to the memory of Ricky Hatton and intends to support the Hatton Foundation
Tuesday 4 November 2025 18:02, UK
Kell Brook could potentially prolong his boxing comeback further.
Brook has come out of retirement to return to the ring on February 13 to face Eisa Al Dah in Dubai.
It will be the first time former world champion Brook has boxed since defeating his great rival Amir Khan in February 2022.
But, even at the age of 39, he will consider fighting on.
"I'm enjoying my training again, it's a one-off up until now. But us fighters, when we retire it never leaves us. It's always around us," Brook told Sky Sports News.
"Let's see what happens when we get to this fight. I think it could be the end. Or could it? We don't know until we get there."
Al Dah was due to box Ricky Hatton in an exhibition in December and Brook wants to compete in memory of the Manchester legend, who died sadly earlier this year. Brook intends to raise money for the Hatton Foundation.
"I'm dedicating this fight to Ricky Hatton, a tribute to his unbelievable career," Brook said.
"I've come out of retirement for Ricky, mental health and addiction. I want people to be alright with asking for help when they need it.
"A horrible thing happened with Ricky Hatton and I just want to let people know, you're a phone call away from help. It's a tribute to Ricky Hatton, this."