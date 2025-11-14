Conor Benn weighs in heavier than Chris Eubank Jr for middleweight rematch at Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn have both made weight for their rematch this weekend.

Their non-title bout is set for middleweight and both fighters came in under the 160lbs limit.

Benn, moving from welterweight into Eubank's division, was unexpectedly heavier at 159.3lbs.

Eubank faced a battle on the scales trying to make weight for the first fight in April. But for this second contest he weighed 159.1lbs without drama.

Benn was almost three pounds heavier than he was before their first fight - a sign that he has filled into the division more.

Both men however face another weight check on the morning of the fight. A rehydration clause has been placed in their agreement which means neither can be more than 10lbs over the limit on Saturday morning.

Benn felt Eubank's extra weight was an advantaged in the first fight, but intends to turn the tables on his opponent second time around.

"I'm still quicker than him. I'm still faster than him. My reaction times are still quicker than his. My power punches are still harder than his," Benn told Sky Sports. "He's got his weight, which he used well, leaning on me, smothering me.

"Am I spiteful? Yes. Am I aggressive? Yes. My mindset was different [in April]. It was just about me hurting him, that's the way my mind was," he continued.

"The only reason that fight didn't go my way was a lack of discipline and that's why I'm kicking myself.

"It was like modern-day gladiators."

Until coming to this agreement with Benn, Eubank Jr had never fought under the stipulation of a rehydration clause before. He was hospitalised after the first fight with severe dehydration but committed himself to 170lb fight-day limit for the rematch.

He has been vociferous in his criticism of his opponent.

"It doesn't sadden me because I know what we have to do and what is expected of us," he said. "This is a blood sport so can you really be surprised when people are doing all these underhanded things.

"It comes with the territory; if you're going to be in a bloodsport, be prepared to deal with savages."

He added: "Something I've prided myself on - telling the truth, being moral, and being a stand-up guy, not lying to people, not stealing or taking advantage.

"That's something I pride myself on as a human being and as an athlete in this sport.

"Not taking drugs, not quitting in the ring, not taking days off in the gym.

"But fighters like that are rare."