Richard Torrez Jr offered IBF final eliminator against Frank Sanchez to earn a world title shot against Oleksandr Usyk

Richard Torrez Jr is the latest heavyweight contender to be offered an IBF final eliminator against Frank Sanchez.

Britain's Daniel Dubois ended his interest in a potential fight with Sanchez earlier this month and Torrez Jr has now received the opportunity to face the Cuban, with the winner earning a shot at Oleksandr Usyk's IBF title.

Jared Anderson was expected to be next in line for the Sanchez fight, but the IBF have firstly opted to give fellow American Torrez Jr the chance to accept the final eliminator.

Torrez Jr's promotional team Top Rank have confirmed they 'are open' to the Sanchez fight 'as long as the deal is proper.'

The Californian has an unbeaten 14-fight record, including 12 knockouts, and Torrez Jr convincingly overcame his most testing challenge in April when he defeated Guido Vianello by unanimous decision.

Image: Frank Sanchez is still waiting for an opponent to be finalised

Sanchez has been waiting months for confirmation of an opponent as a string of IBF ranked contenders have turned down the fight.

Dubois, fellow Brit Moses Itauma, Efe Ajagba and Filip Hrgovic have all previously opted not to face Sanchez, who holds a record of 25 victories, with 18 knockouts, and one defeat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Richard Torrez Jr's TKO victory over Curtis Harper as he maintained his perfect record

Unified champion Usyk still holds the WBC, IBF and WBA world titles after relinquishing the WBO belt last week, which resulted in British fighter Fabio Wardley being crowned as the new WBO champion.

The Ukrainian is yet to announce his next career move since stopping Dubois in their July rematch at Wembley.