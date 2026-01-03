Anthony Joshua suffered minor injuries in car crash in Nigeria that killed Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, friends and members of his team; Joshua released from hospital on New Year's Eve; driver of the car charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence

Anthony Joshua returns to UK after car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends

Boxing reporter Andy Scott says there has been an 'outpouring of love' and support for those involved in the car crash that injured Anthony Joshua and tragically took the lives of his friends Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele

Anthony Joshua has flown back to the UK after the car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends and team members.

Joshua sustained minor injuries in the fatal incident that took the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, with the former world heavyweight champion released from hospital on New Year's Eve.

The funerals of Ghami and Ayodele will take place at a London mosque on Sunday.

The driver of the car involved in the crash, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has been charged by Nigerian police with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence, Ogun State Police Command confirmed on Friday.

The case has been adjourned until January 20.

The defendant was granted bail in the sum of 5,000,000 Naira (£2,578) and was remanded pending his bail conditions being met.

A spokesperson for Joshua had confirmed his friends died in the accident, saying: "It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that we confirm, following a road traffic accident in Lagos Nigeria, the death of Sina Ghami and Kevin 'Latif' Ayodele.

"Both were close friends and integral members of Anthony's team."

Joshua, who has Nigerian heritage, was spending time in the country following his recent knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami, the Brit's first fight since defeat to compatriot Daniel Dubois in September 2024.