Zuffa Boxing: Ireland's Callum Walsh claims impressive win over Carlos Ocampo at first event for Dana White's company

Ireland's Callum Walsh claimed an impressive points victory over Carlos Ocampo as Dana White's Zuffa Boxing held its first event in Las Vegas on Friday night.

UFC boss White in attempting to make waves in another combat sport following his enormous success promoting mixed martial arts.

Irish 24-year-old Walsh was given the honour of headlining the first event, and took full advantage of his opportunity by claiming a unanimous decision against his experienced Mexican opponent.

There was something of a scare for Walsh as he was adjudged to have been knocked down during the sixth round, but the incident appeared to have been caused by a loss of balance rather than the power of his opponent.

Walsh kept his composure to see out the 10-round contest with the three judges awarding him a wide decision, scoring it 98-90, 98-90 and 97-91.

The Cork fighter, who improved his professional record to 16-0, admitted his disappointment at failing to deliver a knockout.

"I'm never happy with the performance unless I knock them out, but getting to 10 rounds again is good," Walsh said.

"The opponents are getting tougher and tougher. It was a good experience and a good night, and all around I am happy to get the win."

There was a star-studded crowd for the event at Meta Apex in Vegas, with only media and VIPs invited, including some of the most influential figures from the new promotional company.

TKO Group Holdings, the company which founded Zuffa Boxing in a joint venture with Saudi Arabia's Sela Sport, also owns UFC and WWE.

Bosses from UFC and WWE were present in Vegas, along with cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia, who is currently the biggest name to sign with Zuffa Boxing.