Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: One step ahead of Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor continues to make history

Katie Taylor can become an undisputed world champion on Saturday

Anthony Joshua must wait a little longer for undisputed glory, but Katie Taylor's opportunity to reign supreme is nearly upon her...

Taylor holds the WBA, IBF, and WBO belts, and before Joshua's unified world heavyweight title defence against Andy Ruiz Jr, live on Sky Sports Box Office, the Bray star, on her second visit to Madison Square Garden, will look to claim the final jewel of the lightweight crown, Delfine Persoon's WBC title.

Delfine Persoon stands in the way of Taylor's bid to collect all four world titles

Joshua has been denied a fight with rival champion Deontay Wilder, who has announced a rematch with Luis Ortiz, but for Taylor, it's two-and-a-half years since her meteoric ascent towards undisputed supremacy began - and it's already at its final destination.

No setbacks, no distractions, simply an irresistible brilliance that has her twenty minutes away from that ultimate goal - a new blueprint may have to be quickly written.

Four of Taylor's last five fights have all been stateside, with the lightweight's reach quickly going beyond that of the consuming boxing circle, and her critically acclaimed movie documentary Katie breaking more boundaries. A ruthless determination separates her from her rivals, while her popularity is now growing on both sides of the Atlantic.

I cannot wait to write my name in the history books. I am so close to it now. Katie Taylor

A glittering amateur career preceded - a Grand Slam of European, World, and Olympic gold medals aplenty, but even Taylor could not have predicted such a seamless transition to the paid ranks - 13 dominant victories, seven of which with world titles at stake.

"This journey has been incredible," said Taylor, who has also represented the Republic of Ireland national football team. "I cannot wait to write my name in the history books. I am so close to it now."

Admittedly, Taylor has simply swept aside most of her outclassed opponents so far. Perhaps Persoon can change that, but even a daunting 43-1 record, coupled with a dominant five-year WBC reign may count for nothing when she comes up against the imperious talents of Taylor.

4:05 Taylor says becoming undisputed champion would surpass her Olympic gold Taylor says becoming undisputed champion would surpass her Olympic gold

America's golden girl Claressa Shields has done it, as has Norway's Cecilia Braekhus before; now it's the Irish icon's turn to join an esteemed list of undisputed four-belt world champions that also includes Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, Jermain Taylor, and Bernard Hopkins.

Dreams and superiority could all be shattered in an instant, of course, but somehow with Taylor, the feeling is different - a lustrous professionalism has produced an unparalleled air of invincibility, and an off night seems implausible.

"This fight is going to be the toughest of my career so far," Taylor says, ahead of the New York showdown, "That's why I've trained so hard and had a tough camp as I know that this is so big for me, not just for the immediate success, but for my future plans."

"To fight for the four world titles and the Ring Magazine belt at the Mecca of boxing, MSG, I don't think you could write a better script, it's an absolute dream."

There is no doubt that this will be Taylor's toughest test to date, but how many times has that been said on her crusade up the lightweight rankings? Each time, she seems to produce a more impeccable performance than the last.

2:24 WBC champion Persoon is braced for an exciting battle with Taylor WBC champion Persoon is braced for an exciting battle with Taylor

Softly-spoken, a far reproach from her fierce persona inside the squared circle, the respect and applause she gives for those looking to bring about her downfall is just another feature of Taylor's make-up.

"Delfine is an outstanding, long-reigning champion, and a fantastic person," she says, endorsing her soon-to-be nemesis.

Victory in Madison Square Garden will secure a legacy - one of Irish sport's greatest ever fulfilling their destiny - but if one magnificent chapter does come to an historical end this weekend, the next could raise the bar even higher. Monumental showdowns against Puerto Rico's seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano and Braekhus lie in wait.

With pound-for-pound sovereignty not far away, Taylor is closing in on uncharted territory.

