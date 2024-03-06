Anthony Joshua will get knocked out if he doubts himself against Francis Ngannou, warns Johnny Nelson

Anthony Joshua looked "stone-faced" and "upset" during the media workout, but cannot afford to show any doubts against Francis Ngannou, says Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson.

Two-time champion Joshua returns to the ring in Saudi Arabia on Friday night when he takes on former UFC heavyweight world champion Ngannou, live on Sky Sports Box Office, amid his pursuit of another world title shot.

The 34-year-old has cut a focused figure all week in Riyadh in the lead-up to another crucial night in his career, knowing the potential cost of a slip-up against the MMA star.

Sky Sports Boxing's Nelson admitted he had been left uneasy with Joshua's body language during a shadow boxing session alongside children from the local community on Tuesday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Lee explains what effect Tyson Fury's presence ringside will have on Joshua and Ngannou during their huge fight

"Yesterday AJ was in the ring and stone-faced with kids from the community whereas we had Ngannou in the studio acting, walking, talking like he was the champion and AJ was like the one having his second professional fight," said Nelson.

"I thought 'this is the wrong picture'. AJ knows if it goes wrong he's going to be given a hard time, but you don't want to be thinking like that, you want to be thinking like a winner. When I saw that I thought 'I don't like this off balance'.

"I'm a boxing snob, I'm thinking with Ngannou 'I don't want you to beat AJ for our sport' because I'm a boxing snob. The whole point was to be bringing the community in. You're stood there like an upset PE teacher.

"AJ can't win either way, if he's too relaxed he's not taking it seriously and if he's too tense then he's nervous. It was just an odd balance."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Joshua's pressure will make Ngannou gas out in their bout on Friday

Watching on from ringside this Friday will be WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, with a potential meeting between the 'Gypsy King' and Joshua looming as one of the biggest and most coveted fights in British boxing history.

Fury can attest to the challenge awaiting Joshua having suffered a scare when he was knocked down during a split-decision victory over Ngannou back in October.

He is currently gearing up to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship on the rescheduled date of May 18, the winner of which could yet meet Joshua.

"Tyson Fury will be a real pantomime heckler and he'll try and do it subtly. We'll know he's here," added Nelson.

"It will not affect Ngannou one bit because his stock has risen since that fight. For Anthony Joshua, even though he may want to try and blank him out, he can't.

"He knows he's got one of his biggest critics that is going to be there. Tyson isn't going to be easy on him, he'll put some pressure on him saying 'you should do him easy' or he should say 'you better watch out'.

"AJ will not be able to ignore him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ngannou puts on a performance for Joshua's trainer Ben Davison at the open workouts for their fight on Friday

Ngannou stunned the boxing world when he floored Fury with a left hand during the pair's meeting towards the end of 2023, stringing together 10 solid rounds before coming up second best on the cards, a decision that would garner some push back.

He represents a challenge Joshua cannot afford to take lightly, Nelson has warned.

"Ngannou shouldn't be able to make such a dent, make such fear in any fighter in the top 10, but he has," said Nelson. "Is it the new coming, the new era?

"As the weeks keep rolling, my compass was there for Anthony Joshua but it's slowly going that way and I don't want to say it out loud because I love this sport.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny analyses the body language of Joshua and Ngannou in their public workouts

"I started with AJ day and night shutting him out, it's not even a conversation, but when I see the demeanour and the model of these athletes and the mannerism of Ngannou, who is not going to be pressured in any way, I believe it.

"I'm starting to believe that if AJ goes in there and boxes how he boxed (Jermaine) Franklin then he will get knocked out. If you go in there and doubt yourself for one second with this guy you're getting turned over.

"I want to stay with it [his prediction Joshua will win], I'm worried."

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office with the main event expected around 11pm. Book now!

When is the fight and how can I book?

The event will start at 4pm, Friday March 8 on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491) and Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492). The event is priced at £19.95 for Sky customers in the UK, €24.95 for Sky customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Thursday March 7.

Thereafter £19.95/€24.95 across all "self-service" bookings (remote control/online) or £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight Friday March 8. Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 6am and 4pm on Saturday March 9.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...