Whyte vs Rivas: Dillian Whyte's world class qualities are debated by panel of experts

Dillian Whyte could be within touching distance of a world title fight

Dillian Whyte has been working tirelessly for a world title fight, but can he prove himself at the highest level? The Panel of experts have given their verdict...

The British heavyweight risks his status as the WBC's No 1 contender against Oscar Rivas at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the winner staying in line for a shot at current WBC king Deontay Wilder.

Whyte firmly believes he is a future world champion - and the Sky Sports experts have analysed his key attributes...

Johnny Nelson

I've been watching some footage of Joe Frazier. He was crude, rugged, wasn't a sweet boxer, but he was tough, he was determined. He was hungry and that's Dillian Whyte.

If you're looking at hunger, desire, natural instinct, yes in every way. Johnny Nelson

If you looking for finesse in boxing ability, no. If you're looking at hunger, desire, natural instinct, yes in every way. That's why he's the guy that people just want to avoid.

I'm quite sure all the other fighters are hoping that he loses to shut him up and get him out of the way. Dillian Whyte is that dangerous guy, because he's hungry, he's hunting, he's chasing.

David Coldwell

He has got attributes that can get him to become a world champion. David Coldwell

He's got a devastating left hook, he's got an underrated jab and he's got that fight in him. He has got attributes that can get him to become a world champion.

He's proven that when he gets hits hard, he can come back and he knows enough to survive. A lot of people point to the last round of the Joseph Parker fight as proof of his vulnerability, but it's all right being vulnerable and being hurt, if you know what to do when you are hurt. He held on for dear life and he got through it. That's the experience you need to get up there.

Matthew Macklin

He could potentially beat Deontay Wilder, although Wilder does carry that ferocious power. It's another tough fight. Matthew Macklin

I think he's one of the top heavyweights in the world, so if the titles did get fragmented, then he could definitely win a version of one. Whyte has been in that position with the WBC for so long, he deserves his shot at the title, without a doubt.

Tyson Fury could be a bad fight for him. I'm not sure he has the mobility, the speed of foot. But he could potentially beat Deontay Wilder, although Wilder does carry that ferocious power. It's another tough fight.

Spencer Oliver

Whyte has also got raw power, he can take opponents out with a single shot, and that's what you need at the top level. Spencer Oliver

If he gets the opportunity, he's definitely got the qualities to win a world title. He's got a little bit of everything and he's an unpredictable fighter with an unusual style.

Whyte has also got raw power, he can take opponents out with a single shot, and that's what you need at the top level.

In his last fight against Derek Chisora, he was behind on the scorecards and went on to win, taking out Chisora in the 11th round. He also proved himself against Parker, got floored in the 12th round, and stuck it out.

