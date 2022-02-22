Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury have finalised contracts to end any doubts about WBC heavyweight title clash

Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury have both signed their contracts for their WBC heavyweight title fight, Sky Sports understands.

The contracts have been finalised, signed and lodged to the WBC in the closing hours of a deadline day for Fury and Whyte to reach an agreement ahead of their expected fight at Wembley on April 23.

Whyte, who holds the WBC interim title after a rematch win over Alexander Povetkin, will challenge Fury for the right to become WBC heavyweight champion.

The Brixton man secured his WBC mandatory title shot after knocking out Povetkin last March, while Fury retained his WBC belt with an 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in October.

The winner of Fury vs Whyte could then revive hopes of an undisputed world title fight this year, with Oleksandr Usyk set to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO world belts against Anthony Joshua.

Whyte had previously told Sky Sports that he was not concerned about the date and venue of the Fury fight: "Wherever they want the fight, whenever they want the fight, I don't care.

"I've been trying to fight him for a long time. I've been ready to fight him for a long time. I just want to fight him for the world title now."

Fury: I'm going to burst Whyte like a water balloon!

Whyte is entitled to just 20 per cent of the purse but has now agreed to forge ahead according to Fury, who insisted he was unsurprised at the news.

Fury said on Instagram: "Oh my God. Dillian Whyte's signed his contract for $8m. What a surprise!

"An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man signed, for the biggest pay-day he's ever going to get in his life."

Fury then added in a sarcastic American accent: "Oh my God, my head hurts from all the mind-games that Dillian Whyte's been playing on me. Oh my God. I'm so sore. I don't know whether I'm coming or going. My training camp's a mess."

In another story post, Fury said: "I'm going to absolutely bust Dillian Whyte like a cheap f**king water balloon. And then when I'm finished with him, Joe Parker is going to set upon him, because you're useless, you big dosser. You useless sausage!"

Tommy Fury: Whyte not at Tyson's level

Tommy Fury has poured scorn on Whyte's chances of wresting the WBC heavyweight crown from brother Tyson in the pair's scheduled world title clash.

"In this game, there is levels to it - that's just the top and bottom of it in boxing - and Dillian Whyte just isn't at Tyson's level," Tommy Fury told Sky Sports News.

"This will be one of Tyson's easiest fights, because you go from Deontay Wilder who can put your lights out in one second with one punch and then you're going over to Dillian Whyte who has not always looked the best, not always been up there.

"He's taken a while to get this title shot, he's got a few miles on the clock himself, he's had a few bad knock-outs - I don't see him posing any threat.

"It's heavyweight boxing, anything can happen, but as far as him being the best and ruling the division, Tyson is that man and will do for however long he wants to."

