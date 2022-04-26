Joe Joyce wants to fight Tyson Fury after summer meeting with Joseph Parker

Joe Joyce has urged Tyson Fury not to retire - because he wants to fight the undefeated WBC heavyweight king.

Fury said his sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Saturday night "might be the final curtain for The Gypsy King".

However, Joyce - who is poised to meet former WBO champion Joseph Parker in July - is eager to face his fellow Englishman, who now has 32 wins plus a draw with Deontay Wilder in 33 bouts.

Asked whether Fury has more fights in him, 2016 Olympic silver medallist Joyce said: "He better have because I want to fight him at one stage. If he wants it, I'm here.

"Sometimes, I guess, Fury can get a bit complacent. I thought maybe Dillian might have a chance to land the overhand right or work the body shots, but [Tyson] stayed switched on and dealt with it.

"You could see his focus and determination; he wasn't taking his eye off the ball. He is so skilled."

Joyce, who has won all 13 of his professional bouts, including 12 via knockout, last boxed in July 2021, stopping former world-title challenger Carlos Takam in the sixth round.

The 36-year-old Londoner earned a statement win in November 2020 when he knocked out Daniel Dubois in the 10th round.

Joyce has recently recovered from a broken wrist and is now looking forward to facing Parker, who has reeled off six consecutive wins, including back-to-back victories over Dereck Chisora, since suffering successive defeats to Anthony Joshua and Whyte in 2018.

Image: Joyce is set to fight Joseph Parker (pictured) this summer

On the Parker fight, Joyce added: "I'm back sparring and ready to get back to Las Vegas and back training with a proper solid camp for Parker.

"That's scheduled for July 2 - it's not 100 per cent done yet but it's pretty much there.

"Both myself and Parker want it; we're both similar, friendly guys but once we get in that ring it's going to be a different story.

"I'm No 1 in the WBO rankings and he's No 2. I'm two in WBC and he's three, so what better fight out there for both of us?"

Whyte says he should have received 'extra time to recover' after he was 'pushed' by Fury, just seconds before his world title stoppage defeat at Wembley.

The Brixton man was hurt by an uppercut in the sixth round, but believes the referee should have penalised Fury for shoving him before his head heavily hit the canvas.

Whyte, who was speaking to Sky Sports at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor Park, said: "I was buzzed but obviously I was trying to regather my senses and he proper pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal.

"This isn't wrestling, this is boxing. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carried on fighting."

Image: Deontay Wilder is expected to return to the ring in 2022

Deontay Wilder is yet to shed light on his immediate future, but The Bronze Bomber faces a potential route back to world title glory should Fury follow through with plans to retire from professional boxing.

The 36-year-old has been out of the ring since losing to Fury via 11th-round knockout in the third and final meeting of their trilogy last October, though WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman tells Sky Sports he expects Wilder to fight in 2022.

"He's taking it easy, he's weighing up his plans for the future, he had a very busy reign as a champion, two knockout losses to Fury, difficult but he's matured and he's doing very well," Sulaiman said.

"He's having a good time with his wife, he's enjoying life but I'm sure he'll be back.

"He's one of those fighters that you rarely see in the ring that has the ability to knock somebody out with one punch and he has had many exciting fights. He's a great fighter and great person.

"I'm sure he will fight this year."