Joshua vs Povetkin: Our experts predict the Wembley showdown

Anthony Joshua vs Alexander Povetkin is just hours away, so our experts have predicted the blockbuster heavyweight collision.

'AJ' defends his IBF, WBA and WBO world titles against powerful Russian Povetkin, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with up to 90,000 fans expected to cause a raucous atmosphere.

Here's what our experts expect to happen…

Carl Froch

I can't see Joshua losing. He can take Povetkin the distance, out-box him, out-work him and basically out-class him, because he's more than capable of that. It all depends on the game plan Rob McCracken has come up with.

If Joshua's going to stop Povetkin, he will do it in the middle rounds. Carl Froch

He is also capable of having a fight and I have a feeling he will. He will get clipped, he might even get dazed and it might have the excitement the Klitschko fight did. But this time Josh won't go down, he's too smart for that now. If he's going to stop Povetkin, he will do it in the middle rounds.

Paulie Malignaggi

I'm going for Joshua on points. It might sound disappointing but I am saying it because Povetkin is a stubborn guy and will test 'AJ' in ways that will make it very exciting. 'AJ' will fight excitingly and will have to dig deep.

Povetkin is emotionless, has a great chin and just comes forward and makes your life miserable. Paulie Malignaggi

Povetkin is emotionless, has a great chin and just comes forward and makes your life miserable. But he can be beaten, by a better-skilled fighter and I do think Joshua is that and I also think he can dig just as deep.

Matthew Macklin

Joshua beats him but probably only on points, Povetkin is durable and has never been stopped. I think we will see a mix of the 'AJ' that fought Parker - disciplined, aware, patient and controlling things behind the jab - with elements of the Klitschko performance, exchanging and landing good shots.

I think we will see a mix of the 'AJ' that fought Parker with elements of the Klitschko performance. Matthew Macklin

'AJ' has to be patient, stick to his tactics, control things behind the jab and then land the uppercut as he rolls in. It'll be exciting at times with Povetkin looking for that left hook but, ultimately, AJ controls him behind the jab.

Johnny Nelson

This is going to be tough and tight but I do think Joshua pulls it off. If it goes the distance, don't be surprised if it goes right down to the wire, either. If Povetkin is still there at the end it means he has been working hard on Joshua and 'AJ' has had to hold him off and keep him at bay.

At a push, I can see Joshua stopping him around the 10th. Johnny Nelson

That is an 'if' though and if I had to put my neck on the line, I can see Joshua stopping him. He has all that anger to get rid of and will wear Povetkin down. At a push, I can see Joshua stopping him around the 10th.

David Coldwell

'AJ' has improved his feet a lot and that's what wins him the fight. I'm not saying he will run away but when Povetkin makes that step and dip in, Joshua will adjust his feet, keep him at range and look to counter his shots, chopping the Russian on the way in.

The expected result is a points win but I'd like to think 'AJ' can stop him after ten. David Coldwell

It's tough mentally because he has to concentrate all the way through, it's a tricky fight. If 'AJ' stops him then that'd be a great result. The expected result is a points win but I'd like to think he can stop him after ten.

Tony Bellew

I think there will be a few testing moments. If Anthony wants to go in there and just win, he could do it risk free, 90 per cent of the time, as he did against Parker, but he was hell bent on going in there and showing the people that he could outbox Joseph Parker.

Don't get me wrong, he's got the power to end the fight in 20 seconds, but going out there and trading you'll be playing Russian roulette. Tony Bellew

I think Joshua be patient early doors, set things up off the jab. His footwork will be much superior to Povetkin, his hands are definitely quicker, but Povetkin will try and let him blow himself out. He could well give him the early rounds but I just don't think Anthony will fall into that trap. That only leads me to the end conclusion, Joshua will knock out Povetkin, somewhere between rounds four to eight.

