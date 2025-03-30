Lauren Price wants Mikaela Mayer for undisputed championship fight: 'I'll see you soon - let's get it on!'

Lauren Price and Mikaela Mayer are determined to meet in an undisputed welterweight championship bout.

Wales' Price unified the WBC, IBF and WBA world titles when she beat Natasha Jonas at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this month.

The only championship she does not possess, the WBO belt, is held by America's Mayer, who defended that title in exciting style when she won her rematch with Sandy Ryan in Las Vegas this weekend.

Price was the first opponent Mayer called for after her latest victory.

"Lauren wants my belt, she needs my belt. I've never been the type to shy away from challenges," Mayer told Sky Sports. "So getting that fight done won't be hard."

Her preference would be to box Price on neutral ground. "Ideally I would not want to go to Wales, but money talks," Mayer said.

"Somewhere in the UK would be neutral, maybe London or something, but we'll let the managers figure that out."

As soon as Price heard that, her response was: "Let's get it on.

"Congratulations on a great win and I'll see you soon," she told Mayer.

"I'm obviously unified world champion. I said after I beat Jonas I wanted the winner of Mayer and Sandy.

"Obviously I watched the fight. Great fight. I thought Mayer won very well and what a fight to make. I'm up for it 100 per cent."

Price is completely convinced she has the beating of Mayer. "I've always believed in myself and my team believed in me, but boxing at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7 showed how good I am," she told Sky Sports News.

"I can compete with the best and win the way I did. We've seen Jonas and Mayer fight going back last year and it was close. I believe the fight I had with Jonas I won comfortably, so I think I'm on another level.

"It's a great fight to make. I respect Mayer, but I'll come out on top and I'll become undisputed world champion.

"I'm my own person. I think Sandy gets a little bit too involved sometimes and plays into Mayer's hands with fighting. I think she's a better boxer but it was a great fight.

"Mayer, she works well on the inside. But like I said and I say all the time, with my skill and my speed, I believe I'm too much."

"I thought [Mayer] boxed very well. She set the pace, she worked well to the body. She had good combination punches," she added. "I can box. I can fight. I can do both and I come out on top.

"You know I want that fight. Undisputed - what more do you want in the sport?"

'If we had beef before, we still have beef'

Mayer had a fierce rivalry with Ryan, fuelled by her former trainer Kay Koroma working with the Briton, plus claims and counter-claims over a strange incident that saw Ryan doused with paint hours before their first fight.

"I wanted to beat her and I did, I did it twice and now we're moving on, Mayer told Sky Sports.

"I'm really not the type to hug it out after the fight. If we had beef before, we still have beef. We just move on. Move on to the next build up.

"She came out boxing, which was a little bit different than she did the first time. But once I got into my rhythm and started sitting on my shots with the big hooks and the extra power that I have these days, settling into welterweight, I think I caught her with the cleaner punches.

"I boxed a little bit and I banged a little bit. I don't think you're ever going to get a full boxer out of me. I want to bang it out a little bit. I get excited."

Mayer won a unanimous points decision in Las Vegas that was exciting throughout, with the champion pushing the pace.

"I have all the experience now. You have to keep your foot on the gas. That's one thing I've learned through all the ups and downs - you never know what the judges are looking at so you take one round at a time," she said.

"The experience that I have now, even when I think I'm winning a round, in my mind I'm like, 'nope, you could still be down', so I just keep that work rate going.

"You never know what the judges are looking at. I've been on the wrong side of that a couple of times where I thought I was up and I wasn't. So now I know to keep my foot on the gas."

'Hard to take'

Ryan, a former world champion, is left to bitterly ponder what next.

"I started well, I started on the gameplan, what Kay had me doing. But then I just fell off the gameplan and went into a fight," she told Sky Sports.

"No excuses. She's a great fighter, we've had two great fights now. It's still hard to take. I put a lot into this camp.

"She's got a good punch selection. She was hitting me, I was hitting her, both catching each other. Both did great work. It just shows the elite level that we're both at."

"Two great fights, two headliners in America," she continued. "That's something in itself. It would have been nice to finish 1-1 but it wasn't my night.

"I would never drop down a level. I'll have to sit down with my team and look at what's next. Right now, I don't know."