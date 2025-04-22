Eubank Jr vs Benn: Canelo Alvarez fight on the line as Chris Eubank Jr looks to avoid 'travesty' against Conor Benn

Chris Eubank Jr knows where he wants to go and knows what he wants to achieve. He also knows those doors could be slammed in his face should he fail to beat Conor Benn on Saturday.

By now, the time for talking is usually over. Though as much remains uncertain on this occasion for both Eubank Jr and Benn as they enter fight week after months of heated, occasionally ugly, exchanges teeing up this weekend's showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Not only are coveted bragging rights and iconic family names on the line, but so too a potential route to world title opportunities and the chance to face pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, exclusively told Sky Sports in February that a shot at the Mexican super-middleweight king beckons in 2026.

"I think it's realistic," Boxxer promoter and CEO Ben Shalom told Sky Sports. "I think for Chris it makes sense.

"I can't see Conor Benn against Canelo personally - maybe that's where Turki is giving away really who he thinks perhaps might win this fight.

"Eubank against Canelo is the fight Chris wants. This is a two-fight deal against Conor Benn, you'd expect one to happen now and one possibly in October, and then it's the big one against Canelo.

"That will ultimately be the dream fight we want and that's a fight His Excellency (Turki Alalshikh) can make as well, so for Chris that's certainly the next opponent we want."

At the age of 35, Eubank Jr is in a defining period of his career in his bid to become a world champion, and arrives after impressive stoppage wins over Liam Smith and Kamil Szeremeta.

Benn is meanwhile seeking to make up for lost time following his lengthy suspension after failing two voluntary drug tests, which resulted in the pair's original fight being cancelled in October 2022. Benn has since fought just twice, most recently in February 2024 when he beat Peter Dobson by unanimous decision.

Neither can afford a defeat.

"You'd have to go back to the drawing board I think, if we're honest," added Shalom.

"Chris is in years where he really has to make it count. To not beat Conor Benn would be a travesty and so the pressure is on.

"We have the dreams of fighting against Canelo and fighting for world titles, so Chris has to get through Conor Benn.

"From Chris', perspective this fight is now everything. Without a win or two wins against Conor Benn it's not going to be possible.

"It's a massive fight and, given what comes after it, the biggest fight of Chris' career."

