Katie Taylor considering whether she will fight again after Amanda Serrano trilogy victory

Katie Taylor might have boxed for the last time. The Irish superstar and undisputed super-lightweight champion will consider her future after her latest victory over Amanda Serrano.

Headlining an all-women's card at Madison Square Garden in New York, Taylor outboxed Serrano to win their third bout by majority decision.

Taylor is now 39 years old, an undisputed champion at two weights as well as being an Olympic gold medallist. She avenged her only professional loss to Chantelle Cameron and won every fight in an epic trilogy with Serrano.

In the aftermath of her latest triumph over Serrano, Taylor acknowledged that she will weigh up whether to retire or fight on.

"I wouldn't say I have anything left to prove. I'm going to sit back relax, I will make a decision on whether I will fight again in the future," Taylor said.

Image: Ireland's Katie Taylor beat Serrano on a majority decision. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

"I've just got to enjoy this victory right now. Sit back, reflect and then I'll make a decision on that soon."

Her rivalry with Serrano has concluded. "I don't think anybody could deny that I won tonight so it is very, very satisfying," Taylor said. "I was so glad I was able to showcase what I could do.

"The other previous fights, some people had her winning, some people had me winning, so there was always that debate there. That's why there was this trilogy.

"I feel like that was a very, very dominant performance.

"It's amazing to have a rival like that in the sport," she added. "I think we're both sitting back very, very proud right now."

Image: Taylor felt she'd left no room for doubt in their third fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Taylor has achieved almost everything there is to do in the sport. But the lure of a potential fight at Croke Park in Dublin could keep her in boxing.

"That would be unbelievable," she said. "These people are spending their hard-earned money to come and support me. It just means the world. I can't believe that this is my life.

"What an amazing life. These are nights that I dreamed of as a kid."

But Cameron, the only professional opponent to hold a win over Taylor, might struggle to get her own trilogy fight with the super-lightweight champion.

Image: Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano has been the great rival of Taylor's professional career (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II).

Cameron defended the WBC Interim title against Jessica Camara on the Taylor-Serrano III undercard. She will look to push for a mandatory shot at the WBC super-lightweight championship, one of the four world titles that Taylor won from her in their 2023 rematch.

But Taylor was scathing when it came to the prospect of fighting Cameron a third time.

"I think Chantelle has to see if she can sell out an 1,000 seat arena first. I don't think she can sell out any stadium at all," Taylor said.

"I think I've made her more money than she really deserves to be quite honest."