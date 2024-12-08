Tyson Fury's corner not blame for Oleksandr Usyk defeat, says former world champion Johnny Nelson

Tyson Fury's team has been criticised for having too many voices in a chaotic corner during his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. But that's not why he lost, says Sky Sports boxing expert and former world champion Johnny Nelson…

Oleksandr Usyk's got the blueprint to beat Tyson Fury. You can't blame the corner.

They were all making noise about all the voices in Tyson's corner. I don't think it made any difference.

I remember sparring with Tyson at the back end of my career and his dad was ringside, shouting and screaming at him and Tyson stopped in the ring and turned to his dad and said: 'You get in the ring and spar with him.' And they're arguing. Tyson's used to that.

It's no big deal. He just underestimated the man that was in front of him and now he's got to give him respect where respect's due.

Usually he intimidates his opponent. He'll insult them, he'll undermine them, he'll get in their face. He'll be a bully or he'll try and pal up with them. Usyk was having none of it and that's where Tyson struggled. It was lost in translation.

Fury has to be disciplined. He has to go out there no nonsense, use the jab, use the switch-hitting style that he's got. Because he does it with ease. He's the one that can switch from southpaw to orthodox without thinking twice about it and he had a lot of success doing that throughout the fight.

These two are the elite heavyweights in the world. So that first fight was the opportunity to bring your A game, that was it. And I think Fury, he probably admits he took it lightly.

That was a fatal mistake because now Usyk's done it once, I think he'll do it again. If I'm honest, I thought Fury would do him the first time. I thought Fury's too big, too strong, he's got too much physicality about him.

I've never seen Usyk in so much trouble in any fight - but then again I've never Tyson in so much trouble, even though he was put straight on his back against Deontay Wilder.

Usyk's proved himself the best of his generation because he's beat the best in the world and he keeps doing it. You've got to give this man credit.

