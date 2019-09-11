LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast from Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor press conference
Last Updated: 11/09/19 5:15pm
Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis feature on the latest Toe 2 Toe podcast - we discuss the World Boxing Super Series final plus much more.
Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker
Guests include:
- Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis
- Eddie Hearn, David Haye and Kalle Sauerland
- Yves Ngabu and Dominic Ingle
- Lawrence Okolie
- We also hear from trainers Manny Robles and Rob McCracken