Whyte vs Rivas: Dillian Whyte has heavyweights running scared after Oscar Rivas win, says Carl Froch

Dillian Whyte is one of the most "feared men in heavyweight boxing" after his victory over Oscar Rivas, says Carl Froch.

Whyte climbed off the canvas against Rivas to secure a unanimous decision and hand the dangerous Colombian his first defeat of his professional career.

The impressive victory secured him the interim WBC title and mandatory status to the belt held by Deontay Wilder.

"He's slowly becoming one of the most feared men in heavyweight boxing because nobody is going to want to take him one," said Froch.

"He's developing himself into a seasoned, accurate looking solid professional now. He's in there mixing it up toe-toe with Oscar Rivas at times when there's big hooks flying both ways and he's relaxed.

"He didn't have it all his own way. He went over with that uppercut but that was a solid, all-round performance from Dillian Whyte and that's going to make him better and better.

"He deserves now to become a world champion and I'm sure he will do."

Tony Bellew says Whyte dominated the fight

Fellow fighter-turned-pundit Tony Bellew added: "He boxed brilliantly at times. He had a really good strong, long jab.

"He hurt Rivas early on and he dominated the contest and he outboxed a world-class fighter because that's what Rivas is a fighter.

"He likes to get up close and make it rough and ready, and Dillian matched him at times in that department tonight but most importantly he dictated from the centre of the ring with that jab."