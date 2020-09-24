Floyd Mayweather's rumoured fight with YouTuber Logan Paul would purely be an 'exhibition' for the boxing superstar, says Carl Froch

Floyd Mayweather's rumoured fight with YouTuber Logan Paul would purely be an "exhibition" for the boxing superstar, who would not harm his legacy, says Carl Froch.

Mayweather is in negotiations to face YouTube influencer Logan Paul, according to Viddal Riley, a fighter from Mayweather's promotional team.

But Sky Sports expert Froch believes the four-weight world champion is not considering a serious boxing bout against Paul, like his 50th fight against the UFC's Conor McGregor in 2017.

"It's a money spinner for both of them and, for me, it's not proper professional boxing," said Froch. "It's an exhibition, but people enjoy it, and people will want to tune in and watch it.

"I was there for the Mayweather-McGregor fight and I watched KSI vs Logan Paul, which was entertaining, in spurts.

"To start with, I was really sceptical, but you have to realise that boxing is an entertainment business as well. This wouldn't be boxing as the purists know and love the sport. It would never be taken that seriously, but I can see the entertainment side of it."

Mayweather has previously faced kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout, while he also appeared in WWE, but Froch insists his boxing reputation will not be harmed by a bout with Paul.

"No, he's unbeaten, he's 50-0 and he's a legend," said Froch. "It's Floyd Mayweather and we know what we get with him, he's a showman."

Fellow Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson accepts that Mayweather might be lured back to the ring by the lucrative financial reward on offer.

"Floyd Mayweather would probably make more money from this, than any active professionals now," said Nelson. "I think he's tapping into a market that is unfamiliar to us, but again we're introducing a new crowd to our sport.

"A lot of people will want to see Floyd Mayweather. Obviously it's not the Floyd Mayweather of old, but I think there's that curiosity about Floyd taking boxing to the YouTube world."

David Haye called time on his career following his rematch defeat by Tony Bellew and would rather see the 43-year-old Mayweather return for a showcase event, instead of a fight against a dangerous rival.

"I just think it's fun, it gets people talking," Haye told Sky Sports. "I don't mind seeing Floyd Mayweather fight YouTubers. I wouldn't want to see Mayweather fighting someone young, undefeated. Why? What's the point?

"They are younger and fresher, and Mayweather may have slowed down a fraction. He may lose.

Coming out of retirement in 2020 pic.twitter.com/Cfk2E99Ryk — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 23, 2019

"I remember Roy Jones. The only reason he lost to the fighters he lost to, is because he got a little old. Same thing with 'Sugar' Shane Mosley. He would even lose against guys that wouldn't even be good enough to be his sparring partner when he was in his prime.

"I really don't like seeing that. I don't mind Mayweather fighting, as long as it isn't against someone who has a chance of winning."