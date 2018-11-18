Brandon Rios beats Ramon Alvarez in nine and Nico Hernandez moves to 6-0

Brandon Rios left the door open to take on Britain's Josh Kelly with a relentless ninth-round stoppage win over Ramon Alvarez.

'Bam Bam' was in all-action mood at the Kansas Star Arena, Wichita, bombarding one of 'Canelo's six boxing brothers from the first bell.

Rios looked close to stopping Alvarez in rounds three, sixth and right on the bell in the eighth, and despite the Mexican's bravery, it ended 38 seconds into the ninth, with a vicious right eventually proving too much.

It was Rios' first fight under Matchroom USA and with promoter Eddie Hearn already hinting he could face Kelly in 2019, the former world champion played his part.

Kelly first has to take care of former world title challenger David Avanesyan, on the Kell Brook undercard on December 8.

Local favourite Nico Hernandez gave the crowd value for money with a unanimous decision win over Josue Morales.

Wichita's 2016 Olympic bronze medallist was the biggest ticket-seller on Saturday night and even if he struggled at times against an awkward southpaw, he moved to 6-0-KO4.

Hernandez made a promising start, his left hook clearly a major weapon, but Morales has never been stopped and gave the 22-year-old plenty to ponder.

The fans' favourite switched to southpaw himself several times in the opening rounds but by the fifth he had fathomed it out and put some impressive and fast combinations together.

Morales was not just there to make up the numbers but Hernandez was never in trouble and barely got caught as he went eight rounds for the first time.

Anthony Sims Jr blasted out Colby Courter in two rounds.

Heavy-handed light-heavyweight American Anthony Sims Jr got a 16th knockout in his perfect 17-0 start, blasting out Colby Courter in two rounds.

Former Martin Murray foe Gabriel Rosado and Luis Arias could not be separated, their lively middleweight contest ending in a draw.