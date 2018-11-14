Josh Kelly aiming high and open to meeting Amir Khan in 2019

Josh Kelly stopped Walter Fabian Castillo in the first round on Saturday.

Josh Kelly believes a dominant victory over David Avanesyan can rocket him into the world rankings, potentially towards a 2019 clash with Amir Khan.

Having cruised to 8-0 with a scintillating first-round stoppage of Walter Fabian Castillo in Manchester on Saturday, Kelly quickly returns to action on December 8, live on Sky Sports, as he meets former world title challenger Avanesyan at the Sheffield Arena, hoping to set up a blockbuster 2019.

The 24-year old star, trained by Adam Booth, is ready to be tested at the top level and 'PBK' has pinpointed Khan, who is currently locked in negotiations with Kell Brook, as a potential future opponent.

"Definitely I would fight Khan, no problem," Kelly exclusively told Sky Sports. "I'm not one for calling people out though.

"I want to be tested by genuine world-class operators, I wouldn't be in the game if I didn't think I could go all the way.

"I leave everything with Adam, I fully trust in what he says and thinks, if he thinks I'm good enough to take on Khan then so do I. Adam's not rushing me along just to see me lose, he genuinely thinks I can take these steps up.

"Khan is good and you can't write him off, he's a lot better than people think, but I do think Brook would beat him. Going off his last performance [against Samuel Vargas], Khan's not as good as he once was."

Kelly scored a whirlwind victory on the Usyk-Bellew card in Manchester.

Although Colombia's Vargas is another fighter on Kelly's hit list, the Sunderland star is remaining grounded and fully focused on December's "big test".

Russia's Avanesyan holds a victory over Shane Mosley and was edged out by American Lamont Peterson in a WBA welterweight world title fight last year.

"I would love to fight Vargas and I've told Adam that. It's not happened this time but hopefully it can down the line, it'd be another good step up," 'PBK' continued.

Avanesyan (R) has a record of 23-3-1.

"Avanesyan has mixed it at a good level and it's the challenge I keep saying I need. When I fight better people in the gym and am tested, I'm performing on a different level, I want to show that under the lights.

"A big win can put me right in the mix and then I'm in line for a big 2019.

"Carlos Molina was meant to be a step up but I didn't really get much credit for that win, people then said he's washed up and past it. Hopefully this time I get the credit, Avanesyan is 30 so isn't old. It really is a big test.

"It's my first time fighting in Sheffield as a pro and the first time I've been back there since I was with Team GB in the amateurs so I'm looking forward to it."