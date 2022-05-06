Natasha Jonas could target Katie Taylor rematch after unification clash with Hannah Rankin

Natasha Jonas could attempt to enforce a Katie Taylor rematch after fulfilling her own world title ambitions in a big unification clash with Hannah Rankin.

The Liverpudlian was narrowly edged out on points by Taylor in their first fight in May 2021, but Jonas has since become the WBO super-welterweight champion following a second-round stoppage of Chris Namus in February.

Taylor's sensational career hit new heights last weekend after a thrilling split decision win over Amanda Serrano and Jonas still hopes to force her way back into the Irish star's future plans.

"It's no secret that I'll never make super-feather again, so that division is out the window," Jonas said.

"With potentially another rematch between Taylor and Serrano, Chantelle Cameron is now fighting, [Jessica] McCaskill is now fighting, so it makes sense to stay at this division and see what the outcomes of all those fights are, before going back down a weight.

"I would love a rematch with Katie [Taylor]. I think a lot of people did say they would love to see it again. It's not impossible, I just have to put myself in a position to be mandatory and that was kind of the plan all along."

Taylor vs Serrano was staged at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and Jonas has welcomed another significant event in the growth of women's boxing.

"There's lots of stages and barriers that we're breaking down," she added.

"Is it as good? There's always a women's fight within the fight of the year category.

"Can we sell out arenas? Well that proves that we can.

"So there's always stages that we're breaking down and hopefully by the time the next generation come through, there'll be no issue, it will just be boxing."

Jonas has suggested that Taylor does not need to head straight into another punishing encounter with Serrano, despite calls for an immediate rematch.

"It was brilliant," she said.

"They didn't disappoint, is the best way I can put it. I don't think anyone expected the drama that was there but we knew that it was going to be a good fight. On such a big stage, it needed to be.

"I just think it might not be an instant rematch, but I could be wrong. I think Katie might take a fight in between and then come back.

"You can't just have hard fight, after hard fight, all the time."