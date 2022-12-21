Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua 'down the road could be massive,' says Top Rank promoter Bob Arum

Tyson Fury could eventually fight Anthony Joshua, says Top Rank promoter Bob Arum, but currently their sole focus is the undisputed heavyweight title clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury has already completed a thrilling trilogy with Deontay Wilder, beaten Wladimir Klitschko to become a unified champion and has this year twice sold out stadium fights.

He has already floated the idea of retiring, yet the biggest fights of his career could still lie ahead.

Top Rank promoter Arum told Sky Sports that Fury and Usyk have agreed to fight each other next, with no other bout in the interim.

That monumental contest would decide the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, who won all the division's belts in 1999.

But that's not the only major event that Fury could line up. Arum didn't rule out seeing him fight rival Briton and former champion Anthony Joshua in the future.

Image: Negotiations to make Fury vs Joshua collapsed earlier this year

Joshua's negotiations for a fight with Fury collapsed publicly earlier this year, with Derek Chisora stepping in to box Fury on the December 3 date he'd made available.

Fury subsequently insisted Joshua had missed his last chance to get the fight, however Arum remains hopeful that it could still be made.

Image: Usyk lands a tremendous left off the ropes on Joshua (Photo: Mark Robinson/Matchroom)

"Tyson was teed off because he offered Joshua the fight for the end of this year, the one that Chisora took and Joshua agreed and then pulled out," Arum told Sky Sports.

"So Tyson is really [annoyed] at Joshua and says he won't fight him. But let's see. Joshua and Fury down the road could be a massive fight in the UK. We'll have to see."

Arum though concluded: "But one fight at a time. Right now the only heavyweight championship fight that I'm looking at is Tyson and Oleksandr Usyk."