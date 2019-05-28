Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Josh Kelly vows 'to do it in style' against Ray Robinson

Josh Kelly believes he is a year-and-a-half away from the welterweight division's elite fighters as he looks to make a dazzling statement on his American debut.

Kelly defends his WBA International belt against Ray Robinson on the undercard to Anthony Joshua's unified heavyweight title fight with Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Kelly sharpens the tools at Tuesday's public workout

Like Joshua, 'Pretty Boy' is hoping to shine on his first trip across the Atlantic as a professional.

The Philadelphia southpaw Robinson has lost just three times in a 28-fight career and has previously taken current WBC world champion Shawn Porter the distance.

"This is huge, it's just the next step in the progression of a fighter," Kelly, unbeaten in nine fights since turning over, said.

"I'm going to soak it all up, the bigger the occasion and the better the opponent, the better I will perform. On Saturday, I will be wide awake and alert. If I'm switched on, it could be a really good night.

"It's a massive step-up, [Robinson] is a great fighter, a southpaw who is long and awkward. This is part and parcel of the game, I have to figure them out, break these guys down and get the win.

"We always do it in style. The welterweight division is tough, with top competitors at the highest level. In 12-18 months' time, these steps will make the difference when I'm mixing it."

