Katie Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn has opened 'dialogue' for a fight against MMA star Cris Cyborg, confirmed Bellator boss Scott Coker.

Ireland's undisputed world lightweight champion is set to return against Miriam Gutierrez, the WBA mandatory challenger, on November 14, live on Sky Sports.

But negotiations have started for Taylor to potentially share the ring with Cyborg, who defended her Bellator featherweight title with a submission win over Australia's Arlene Blencowe on Thursday night.

Coker said: "Yeah, I will say this. There is dialogue between Eddie Hearn and myself. I said that I'll hit him up after the show is over, so we'll continue talking.

"Again, it's going to be up to Cris, what she wants to do. I know she's like, 'It's up to us,' but really it's up to her and her management to see which way they want to head. If they want to continue fighting MMA, because she's training MMA right now."

But Coker has suggested there could be a possible stumbling block as he would request a return fight between Taylor and Cyborg in an MMA cage.

He said: "To me the caveat is going to be this. If they want to fight - and this may be a deal breaker - on some levels.

Taylor has cemented her status as one of the world's elite boxers

"But part of me feels like this - when I saw the McGregor fight against Mayweather. I felt like McGregor is not a boxer, he's an MMA fighter. Does he do boxing? Yes.

"But is he at the level of Mayweather? No. To me, I felt like that fight worked out the way it did, but Mayweather should have fought Conor in MMA, as part of the reciprocation.

"We'll have to work it out, but it depends what Cyborg wants to do. If Eddie Hearn wants to see who is the best female combat star, then maybe he should think about it."

