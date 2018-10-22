Ben Swift returning to Team Sky in 2019

Ben Swift is excited by the chance to mentor Team Sky's new young riders when he returns to the squad in 2019

Ben Swift will return to Team Sky in 2019 after spending the last two seasons with UAE Team Emirates.

The British rider was part of Team Sky's first squad in 2010 and spent six years with the team before moving on in 2016.

Swift won two stages of the Tour Down Under and the Tour of Poland, as well as a stage at the Tour de Romandie, among others in his first stint with Team Sky, but some of his most impressive performances came in defeat.

The 30-year-old has finished second and third in the ultra-tough Milan-San Remo classic and was an excellent fifth for Great Britain in the World Championship road race in Norway in 2017.

Swift said: "It's a great feeling to be re-joining Team Sky.

"Obviously I know the ins and outs of the team. I feel really comfortable here and it's a place I've grown as a rider.

"There will be no teething troubles and I'll be straight back in. I'm hoping that it will feel like I've never been away.

"I've still got ambitions and aims for my own career, but I'm also really looking forward to going in and working with the young guys a little bit too. There's an incredibly talented crop of young riders coming through and I've got a lot of experience now that I can lend them.

"On the bike, I feel I've also got the ability to put a bit back into the sport as a useful all-rounder for the team. I want to be someone who can do a job and take their opportunity when it comes around."