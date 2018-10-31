Salvatore Puccio and Owain Doull sign new Team Sky contracts

Salvatore Puccio (L) was a key lieutenant for Chris Froome at the Giro

Salvatore Puccio has joined Owain Doull in committing his future to Team Sky.

Puccio has been with the team since 2012, emerging as one of the team's - and indeed the sport's - most reliable domestiques, and he has now signed a new three-year contract.

The Italian was a key component in Chris Froome's Giro d'Italia win earlier this season and already has 10 Grand Tour appearances to his name.

Puccio said: "After being a part of Team Sky for seven years I really wanted to remain with this team. I know everyone, from the staff, the people in the office, to the coaches and the DSs.

"Right from my first year in the team I have felt motivated and that is the reason I have signed for three more years. There is no point in looking for something else when I have everything I need here.

"This new deal shows me that the team believes in me and after all these years they still have the confidence in me to give me a three-year contract. I have to say thanks to the team for the opportunity to stay and continue my job as I've done in the past."

Owain Doull will also be with Team Sky in 2019

Doull has signed on for the 2019 season and hopes he can continue the progress he showed this season.

"I found my feet," he said. "That first year with the team I felt a little out of my depth. I sometimes felt like I was trying to survive and get through race-to-race.

"This year I've found that I could have an impact on those races and it's been nice to get back to the level I should have been after the 2016 Olympics."