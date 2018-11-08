Chris Froome to begin 2019 season at Tour Colombia

Chris Froome took part in the Giro de Rigo race in Colombia last weekend

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will begin his 2019 campaign by riding in the Tour Colombia for the first time in February.

The Team Sky rider won his third consecutive Grand Tour title with victory at the Giro d'Italia in May before he finished third in the Tour de France, which was won by team-mate Geraint Thomas.

Froome started his 2018 season at the Ruta del Sol in Spain but the 33-year-old, who has been recently training in Colombia, will seek to follow Team Sky rider Egan Bernal, who won the inaugural race in his home country.

Colombia has been magnificent, thank you to everyone who made it so special. I can’t wait to visit again! ✌️😊🇨🇴 #colombia #cycling #elgiroderigo @UranRigoberto pic.twitter.com/CSwi7Hy3py — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) November 5, 2018

The race will take place from February 12-17 in Antioquia, with former Vuelta a Espana winner Alejandro Valverde a potential rival in the field.

Froome undecided on 2019 Giro defence

Froome revealed last month he will talk with Team Sky before he makes a final decision on whether he defends his Giro title next year, with only three-and-a-half weeks between the finish of the race and the start of the Tour de France.