Chris Froome undecided on 2019 Giro d'Italia defence

Chris Froome poses with the Giro d'Italia trophy

Chris Froome has said he will speak with Team Sky before deciding whether to defend his Giro d’Italia title next year.

The Team Sky rider won the Italian Grand Tour in May to complete a remarkable 'grand slam' in a race that followed on from his Tour de France and La Vuelta wins in 2017.

Froome failed in his attempt to claim the Giro-Tour double this year as he went on to finish third in the Tour de France, which was won by team-mate Geraint Thomas.

🎙️@chrisfroome: “The Giro victory will always be in my heart for the rest of my life because I’ve never won a race in such an iconic way" #Giro pic.twitter.com/BBbyD9FrzJ — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) October 31, 2018

That leaves Froome still one short of matching the record of five Tour victories jointly held by Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Jacques Anquetil and Miguel Indurain.

With just three-and-a-half weeks between the Giro and Tour in 2019 next year, Froome will have to consider his options carefully, something he confirmed as the route for next year's Giro was announced.

"I still don't know," Froome said when asked if he was likely to race in Italy. "It's a decision that I have to take with the team.

"We're all together in December at a training camp so I think in that period we will decide everything for next year.

"One thing is certain - if I'm not there one of my team-mates will be coming to try to win."

If he does compete at the Giro d'Italia, Froome will face a balanced route which takes place almost entirely within Italy's borders following last year's start in Israel, venturing out just once on an individual time trial into San Marino.

Over the course of 3,518km, the riders will tackle famed climbs including the Passo Gavia and Passo del Mortirolo and lesser known ones such as the Colle de Nivolet to Lake Serru, which appears on stage 13.

There are a total of seven summit finishes - two of them on individual time trials.

The final week is loaded with mountain tests but the overall winner will not be known until the final day and a third individual time trial which finishes in Verona's amphitheatre.