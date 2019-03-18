Egan Bernal wins Paris-Nice for Team Sky

Egan Bernal held off the challenge of Nairo Quintana to win Paris-Nice

Team Sky won Paris-Nice for the sixth time in eight years as Egan Bernal clung on to his yellow jersey in Sunday's final stage.

The young Colombian had to stave off the challenge of compatriot and two-time Grand Tour winner Nairo Quintana, who went on the attack with 47 kilometres remaining of the 110km stage.

Quintana - 46 seconds back in the general classification standings going into the day - led by a minute at one point and also picked up three bonus seconds in an intermediate sprint, but a Sky-led chase ensured Bernal finished just four seconds behind his rival.

Movistar's Quintana finished second in the GC standings - 39 seconds back - with Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski third, just over a minute behind his team-mate.

"I can't believe that I just won Paris-Nice. It's incredible for me. I'm really happy. I just can't believe it yet", said Bernal.

"When some GC riders started to attack, I knew I could follow them, but also I know that I have a really good, strong team, and my team can control these races.

"So it wasn't too difficult to be calm because I really believe in my team. They did a really, really good job. We knew it was the last day so they pulled really hard."

Congrats to the team at @ParisNice on a perfectly executed race! Wrapping up another victory for @Eganbernal 👊😎 @TeamSky — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) March 17, 2019

Bernal joins the likes of Sir Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas as winners of the event for Team Sky, who are in their final year under their current guise.

Astana's Jon Izagirre won the final stage in Nice.