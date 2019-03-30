Miguel Angel Lopez retains Volta a Catalunya lead after stage six, as Michael Matthews takes stage

Miguel Angel Lopez finished eighth in stage six to retain overall lead

Australia's Michael Matthews won a shortened stage six at the Volta a Catalunya on Saturday following a dramatic sprint finish into Vila-Seca in Tarragona.

Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez retained the overall lead after finishing eighth on the day.

Lopez will take a 14 second lead over Britain's Adam Yates and 17 seconds' advantage over fellow countryman Egan Bernal into Sunday's final stage, a 143.1 kilometre (89 mile) circuit route around the Catalan capital, Barcelona.

Matthews just managed to hold off Phil Bauhaus of Germany in the dash to the line to take the narrowest of victories - little more than a tyre's width.

South Africa's Daryl Impey finished third, just ahead of Patrick Bevin of New Zealand.