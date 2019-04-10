Chris Froome set to race in this month's Tour of the Alps as he warms up for Tour de France

Chris Froome will race at Tour of the Alps later this month

Chris Froome is set to step up his bid for another Tour de France title by racing in this month's Tour of the Alps.

Organisers of the race in Austria have confirmed Froome will take part in the five-day race along with Italian Vincenzo Nibali.

It will be Froome's last race for Team Sky before it reverts to its new title of Team Ineos for the Tour de Yorkshire in May.

Froome has only raced twice so far this season and pulled out of a scheduled appearance at the UAE Tour in February at four days' notice.

This year's Tour de France begins in Brussels on July 6.