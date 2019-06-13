Chris Froome may be awarded 2011 Vuelta a Espana title after Juan Jose Cobo Acebo doping ban

Chris Froome finished second in the 2011 Vuelta a Espana behind Juan Jose Cobo Acebo

Chris Froome could be retrospectively awarded the 2011 Vuelta a Espana title after race winner Juan Jose Cobo Acebo was found guilty of violating anti-doping rules.

Cobo has been disqualified, subject to an appeal, due to "abnormalities in his biological passport in 2009 and 2011", according to statement released by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Great Britain's Chris Froome finished second in the 2011 Vuelta, with Sir Bradley Wiggins in third place, a result which could potentially see Froome handed the title - moving his grand tour tally from six to seven.

Froome also won the Vuelta a Espana in 2018, adding to his four Tour de France titles and one Giro d'Italia triumph.

The Team Ineos rider is currently in intensive care in France after suffering a high-speed crash during the Criterium du Dauphine.

Froome suffered a fractured right femur, a fractured elbow, and fractured ribs after crashing into a wall during his route reconnaissance on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old was airlifted to St Etienne University Hospital and underwent surgery later that night.

Team Ineos confirmed Froome would miss the rest of the Criterium du Dauphine, and also the Tour de France, which begins on July 6.