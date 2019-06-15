Chris Froome may need six months to recover after losing two litres of blood, says surgeon

Chris Froome suffered multiple serious injuries in a 55kmph collision in France

Chris Froome may need six months to recover his full strength after losing around two litres of blood in his bike crash on Wednesday, according to one of his surgeons.

The four-time Tour de France winner, who will miss this year's event, was put in intensive care after a lengthy operation to correct multiple serious injuries suffered in a 55kmph collision in France.

The 34-year-old crashed towards the end of a reconnaissance route of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine, and sustained fractures to his vertebrae, right femur, elbow and ribs.

“This is obviously a tough time but I have taken a lot of strength from the support over the last three days. The outpouring of support has been really humbling and something I would never have expected.



A special ‘thank you’ from @ChrisFroome ❤️



📝 > https://t.co/B4ttr6afQ1 pic.twitter.com/DgKLipZE37 — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) June 15, 2019

Orthopaedic surgeon Giorgio Gresta told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The intensive care was a precautionary measure due to the length of the surgery and considering that the patient had lost a lot of blood - more or less two litres.

"He's not facing any specific risk and it's important he's calm and relaxed. He'll be transferred to a normal care unit as soon as possible.

"His recovery time depends on his desire to fight back but he seems very motivated. He could just need six months to be back stronger than before.

"He was conscious and reactive when my colleague, Remi Philippot, and I explained what he had and what we would do. He was optimistic despite his injuries not being simple.

"He seemed determined to ride again and return to racing. And from a medical point of view there won't be a problem: he can recover from all his injuries.

"We're at the avant-garde [in recuperation techniques] at Saint-Etienne [hospital]. A number of athletes have come to us to recover from injuries. Froome was unlucky with his crash but he was lucky to be close to us."

Froome has also released a statement thanking the medical staff at the Roanne Hospital in Saint-Etienne as well as everyone for the "overwhelming support" he has received before going on to say he is "fully focused on returning back to his best."