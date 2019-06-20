Chris Froome leaves French hospital after horror crash

Chris Froome has left hospital after more than a week spent in intensive care

Chris Froome has left hospital after his horrific crash in France, but is not yet able to go home.

The four-time Tour de France champion has been in hospital in Saint-Etienne for over a week following a lengthy operation to correct multiple serious injuries suffered in a 55kmph collision.

The 34-year-old crashed towards the end of a reconnaissance route of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine, and sustained fractures to his vertebrae, right femur, elbow and ribs.

He was put in intensive care after the operation and has updated fans on his recovery on Twitter.

As my time at @ChuSaintEtienne has come to an end, I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the doctors & nurses for the exceptional care provided to me. It’s been a rough week but I appreciate you having made it as comfortable as possible for me. — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 20, 2019

This is just the first step to what will be a long recovery. Unfortunately I’m not yet able to go home, but at least I’ll have an opportunity to get a visit from my kids 💕 — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) June 20, 2019

The Team INEOS rider had already been looking ahead to his rehab and in his first public statement after the crash, said: "Whilst this is a setback and a major one at that, I am focusing on looking forward.

"There is a long road to recovery ahead, but that recovery starts now and I am fully focused on returning back to my best."