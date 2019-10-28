GB Cycling names six Olympic medallists in team for World Cup event in Glasgow

Katie Archibald is one of six Olympic medallists named in GB team for World Cup event in Glasgow

Six Olympic medallists have been named in the Great Britain Cycling Team for the UCI Track Cycling World Cup event in Glasgow next month.

Katie Archibald, reigning world champion Elinor Barker, Ed Clancy, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny and Katy Marchant will all compete at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome from November 8-10.

Joining Archibald and Barker in the women's endurance events will be Ellie Dickinson and Neah Evans, both of whom, along with Archibald, retained their European team pursuit title earlier this month.

In the men's endurance events, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield and Ollie Wood will represent Great Britain along with Clancy.

The six-time Olympic champion Kenny and two-time Olympic champion Hindes will line-up with Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman for the men's sprint events, while Marchant will compete alongside Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell (riding for Team Inspired) and Milly Tanner in the women's sprint events.

Stephen Park OBE, British Cycling's performance director, said: "We opened the 2019/20 track cycling season with nine medals at the UEC European Championships in Apeldoorn, which was a great start but it did highlight some areas we need to work on in order to achieve our ambitions of topping the medal table once more in Tokyo 2020.

"With just 269 days to go until the Olympics begin, our focus is now fully on those riders we believe will be medal competitive in Tokyo, and we have selected the team for Glasgow and Minsk (the world cup round before Glasgow), accordingly.

"As such, we have entered strong teams into both events as the early rounds of this season's world cup series will be crucial for us.

"I'm expecting to see some fast and impressive performances from the Great Britain Cycling Team in Glasgow. What really helps lift the team is having the home crowd support, so Glasgow will be particularly important and I look forward to having the support of a full house behind us."